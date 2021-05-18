Q1 2021 AK Alrosa PAO Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2021 IFRS results conference call of ALROSA. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Sergey, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Sergey Takhiev - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Sergey Takhiev, Head of Corporate Finance, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our Q1 2021 results conference call. Today, we have Alexey Filippovsky, ALROSA's CFO, who will briefly walk you through the key slides of the presentation, and then we will be happy to take your questions.



As always, elements of our presentation are forward-looking and based on our best view of the market. We take questions from investment communities. So just to let the media know that we are not taking questions from the media. And now I will pass floor to our CFO, Alexey Filippovsky. Alexey, please go ahead.



