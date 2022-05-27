Q1 2022 Altri SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Rui Cesario Pereira -



Hi, good morning. Thank you for attending today's conference call of Altri's First Quarter '22 Results. As you -- it was already announced, my name is Rui Pereira. I'm the Investor Relations at Altri. We have with us today, Mr. Jose de Pina, the Group CEO; and Mr. Miguel Silva, the Group's CFO. Mr. Jose de Pina, and Mr. Miguel Silva, will make a brief description of the first quarter results. And the floor will be open to 30 minutes Q&A.



So I'll hand over to Mr. Jose de Pina.



Jose Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina - Altri, SGPS, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Rui. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for attending today's conference call on our first quarter 2022 results. We're pleased to host this call with investors and analysts, and hopefully, we can give you a clear picture of how the first quarter of 2022 for Altri has gone and talk about the outlook and the challenges we had.



If you go to Slide #2, we present several highlights of the first quarter. We're pleased to report that Altri achieved an EBITDA