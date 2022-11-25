Q3 2022 Altri SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Rui Cesario Pereira - Altri, SGPS, S.A. - IR



Hi. Good morning. Thank you for attending today's conference call of Altri's third quarter 2022 results. My name is Rui Cesario. I'm the Investor Relations at Altri. We have with us today Mr. Jose Pina, the Group CEO; and Mr. Miguel Silva, the Group CFO. Mr. Jose Pina and Mr. Miguel Silva will make a brief presentation and description of the results, and the floor will be open for 30 minutes Q&A.



So I'll hand it over to Mr. Jose Pina.



Jose Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina - Altri, SGPS, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Rui, and good morning to everyone, and thank you for attending today's conference call of Altri's third quarter 2022 results. As always, we're pleased to host this call with investors and analysts. And hopefully, we can give a clear picture to all of you on how the third quarter 2022 for Altri and talk somewhat on the outlook and challenges ahead.



If you turn to Slide #2, we present the main highlights of the third quarter of 2022. We are quite pleased to report that