Q2 2023 Altri SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

We have with us Mr. Jose Pina, the CEO of the Altri Group; and Mr. Miguel Silva, the group's CFO.



Good morning to everyone, and thank you for attending today's conference call of Altri's second quarter 2023 results. We're pleased to host this call with investors and analysts, and hopefully, we can give a picture of the second quarter for Altri and talk somewhat about the outlook and challenges I have for this year.



If we turn to the first slide, we show what we believe to be the main highlights of the second quarter 2023. The slowdown in Global Pulp demand resulted from a significant destocking effect in the Pulp