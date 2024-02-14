Feb 14, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Executive Director & Senior Analyst



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Oppenheimer's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Jay Olson, one of the biotech analysts at Oppenheimer. Thank you all for joining us here today. It's my pleasure to welcome Amgen to our conference, and it's an honor to introduce Justin Claeys, Head of IR; Susan Sweeney, Head of Global Marketing Access and Capabilities; Murdo Gordon, Head of Global Commercial Operations; and Jay Bradner, Head of R&D.



So we have an amazing lineup here today. And it's great to see all of you and really appreciate you making time for us today. Thank you so much.



Justin G. Claeys - Amgen Inc. - VP of Finance & Treasurer



Great. Thank you, Jay. We're really glad to be here today. It's an exciting time at Amgen, and we appreciate the chance to share why we're so optimistic about our growth potential.



We see many opportunities across our 4 therapeutic area pillars: General Medicine, Oncology, Inflammation and Rare Disease. We