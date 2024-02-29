ams Osram AG Re-Assessed MicroLED Strategy Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Juergen Rebel - ams Osram AG - Head of IR



Good morning, and this is Juergen again speaking. Thank you for joining us on such short notice. In the call today, we have Aldo, our CEO, and Rainer, our CFO.



We wanted to give you the opportunity for questions and answers after last night's talk notice, and we're happy to do so after some introductory remarks by Aldo and Rainer. Aldo, please go on.



Aldo Kamper - ams Osram AG - CEO



Thank you, Juergen, and welcome, everybody, and thanks for joining on short notice. As you are as surprised as we probably were yesterday by the reason for this call, we were informed that the cornerstone program that we've been working on for a number of years now has been has been canceled on the micro side.



And that, of course, you're caught us by surprise and also quarters of balance, if you will. We have been making, I think, very solid progress over the last few years on the technology. And therefore, we're clearly expecting this program to continue and to become a launch of a product in the near future as we have