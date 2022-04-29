Q1 2022 Addnode Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Johan Andersson - Addnode Group AB - President & CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the Q1 presentation for Addnode Group. As presented, I'm the CEO of Addnode Group, Johan Andersson. With me is our CFO, Lotta Jarleryd as well. So if we can move to the slide agenda Q1 2022, next slide, please.



I thought we would start off with a short intro of Addnode Group just to put it on the map. And then we give you a brief on Q1 2022, talk a little bit about what we do within sustainability, sum it up with our investment case, and then open up for Q&A. And in the presentation, you will also find a display of customer cases from our divisions and the acquisitions that we have done in 2022, 2021, and 2020, but that's more appendix and readings so. Thank you. Please move to the next slide.



Looking at the Addnode Group, we provide digital solutions for a sustainable future. That means that we create sustainable growth and value by acquiring and developing cutting-edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are organized in three divisions: design management, product lifecycle management, and