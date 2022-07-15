Q2 2022 Addnode Group AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Johan Andersson

Addnode Group AB - CEO

* Lotta Jarleryd

Addnode Group AB - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Daniel Thorsson

ABG Sundal Collier - Analyst

* Fredrik Nilsson

Redeye AB - Analyst

* Erik Larsson

SEB Group - Analyst



=====================

Johan Andersson - Addnode Group AB - CEO



Thank you to all of you listening on this busy report today. With me is Lotta Jarleryd as well, our CFO. And we will give you a guidance to the Q2 report today. So I guess if you could please flip all the way to the slide with agenda Q2 2022.



We will walk you through a little bit of Addnode Group, our Q2 report, spend some minutes on sustainability and our investment case, and end with the Q&A. There are also some appendices for further reading with regards to acquisition, sustainability cases, and our shareholders. So