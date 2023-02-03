Q4 2022 Addnode Group AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Johan Andersson

Addnode Group AB - President & CEO

Lotta Jarleryd

Addnode Group AB - CFO



Conference Call Participants

Erik Larsson

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB - Analyst

Fredrik Nilsson

Redeye AB - Analyst

Daniel Djurberg

Svenska Handelsbanken AB - Analyst

Daniel Thorsson

ABG Sundal Collier ASA - Analyst



Johan Andersson - Addnode Group AB - President & CEO



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of Addnode Group's year-end report for 2022. I'm Johan Andersson, the CEO. And with me, I also have Lotta Jarleryd, our CFO. The agenda for today is Addnode Group in brief. We will dive into our Q4 report. We'll address sustainability, sum up with our investment case, and, of course, answer your questions. You will also see an appendix in the presentation with our