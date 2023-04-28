Q1 2023 Addnode Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
Johan Andersson - Addnode Group AB - President & CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of the Addnode Group Q1 report. I'm Johan Andersson, the CEO of Addnode Group. And with me, I also have our CFO, Lotta Jarleryd.
Lotta Jarleryd - Addnode Group AB - CFO
Good morning.
Johan Andersson - Addnode Group AB - President & CEO
We'll briefly walk you through our Q1 report, talk a little bit about the Addnode, what we do, sustainability, some of our investment case, and there will be time for Q&A. And you'll also find, in the presentation, some appendices, with our acquisitions, our shareholders, and our share performance.
For those of you who are new to Addnode Group, what do we do? We provide digital solutions for a sustainable future. We generate sustainable value growth by acquiring new businesses and actively support our subsidiaries to drive organic growth.
We are organized in three divisions, design management, product lifecycle management, and process management. We are
