Q2 2023 Addnode Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Andersson - Addnode Group AB - President & CEO



Welcome to the presentation of the interim report for the second quarter for Addnode Group. I'm Johan Andersson, CFO -- CEO of Addnode Group. And I also have with me Lotta Jarleryd, who's the CFO of Addnode Group.



We will walk you through the interim report for the second quarter. We will end with the Q&A. And also, you will find in the presentation an appendix with acquisition, shareholders, and share performance. For those of you who are new to Addnode Group, I would like to inform you that our reporting currency is Swedish crowns.



Before we start with the Q2 report, I would like to give you a brief overview of Addnode Group. Addnode Group, we provide digital solutions for a sustainable future. We generate sustainable value growth by acquiring new businesses and actively support our subsidiaries to drive organic growth. We are organized in three divisions. Those are design management, product lifecycle management, and process management.



We believe -- sorry about that. We believe in the centralized governance