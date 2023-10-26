Oct 26, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Niels Axel Johansen - BrÃ¸drene A&O Johansen A/S-CEO - Member of the Executive Board & Director
Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter '23 webcast. This webcast will focus on our third quarter '23 performance, and we will share with you the highlights and management's observations. Let us look at some of the highlights of the third quarter. In any way, third quarter share progress in our strategic focus areas. AO gained market shares in the third quarter as we have done in the past years. We also saw an increased number of customers in our broad network of outlets throughout Denmark. The EA assortment has been fully integrated in AO sensor warehouse for almost a year. And as of today, it has been introduced in 4 AO outlets. Additional 2 will follow before the end of this year.
During the third quarter, the EA assortment showed from AO.DK and the 4 AO outlets amounts to 20% of the total sales of the EAs as well. We will continue the journey in making EA nationwide with more outlets, adding the EA
Q3 2023 Broedrene A & O Johansen A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...