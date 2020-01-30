Q4 2019 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

* Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



A very good morning to you all, and welcome to CapMan's 2019 results presentation. My name is Joakim Frimodig; I'm the CEO of the company.



Let me start with some highlights of the year. Overall, 2019 was a good year for CapMan, and we saw a strong finish to the year in Q4. We had a solid execution of our growth strategy overall. Our turnover in 2019 grew by 46% and our comparable EBIT grew by 110%. We saw an improvement in our earnings profile, our EPS was up to EUR0.12, and our return on equity increased to 16% on a comparable basis.



One of our key strategic theme has been to increase the fee-based profitability, and that has been increasing now for 13 consecutive quarters and now standing at EUR12 million. In our own funds and fund investments, we saw solid value creation. Fair value change was 10% on an annualized basis in 2019. And what