Q1 2020 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



=====================

Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to CapMan's Q1 result presentation. My name is Joakim Frimodig. I'm the CEO of CapMan.



We live in an unprecedented market situation. The corona pandemic is affecting us all as individuals, as businesses and as societies as a whole. And it's also affecting CapMan and some of its effects are also visible in our first-quarter results. But overall in the midst of this turmoil, CapMan stands strong.



Let me start my presentation by giving you some of the highlights from the first quarter. It's a twofold story. On one hand, we see a very continued strong performance of our management company and service businesses. On the other hand, we see significant adjustments to our fair values in our investment business.



We saw good topline growth in the first quarter. Despite of the market conditions, our