Q2 2020 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2020

Presentation

Aug 06, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



A very good morning to you all, and welcome to CapMan's result presentation for the first six months of 2020. My name is Joakim Frimodig, I'm the CEO of CapMan. The first half of this year has been exceptional, but it has also been very eventful, eventful in the market and eventful for CapMan.



I'm happy that despite of this challenging market circumstances and environment, we, at CapMan, have been able to advance several projects. And also, complete several projects that are of strategic importance to us. So our growth strategy is advancing. At the same time, we have been paying particular attention to our balance sheet, which is solid, and to our liquidity, which remains strong.



Let me start off by giving you some highlights of the first half of the year. Our management company business continued to develop strongly. We saw growth. Top