Q3 2020 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



A very good morning to you all, and welcome to CapMan's Q3 result presentation. My name is Joakim Frimodig. I'm the CEO of the company.



During the last few months, we have continued to develop and advance our business in line with our strategic objectives. And in the last quarter, we have been able to complete several important initiatives that build the foundation for a growing business, a growing result from 2021 forward.



The development of our management company business has been particularly strong in the last nine months. And as a result of that, you can see that the assets under management of CapMan are now at an all-time high of EUR3.6 billion. This follows the intake of about EUR0.5 billion in new assets under management in the third quarter.



The outlook looks good, and we expect these assets under management to continue