Q3 2022 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2022

Joakim Frimodig

CapMan Plc - CEO



Joakim Frimodig - CapMan Plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to CapMan's Q3 result presentation. My name is Joakim Frimodig; and I'm the CEO of the company. Despite challenging market conditions, we have continued to perform strongly. And today, we are reporting record results.



During the first nine months of this year, we have continued to grow strongly. All of our segments have significantly improved their profitability, and we have exceeded all of our financial targets. CapMan is, today, operationally and financially stronger than ever before.



As mentioned, strong growth continued. During the past five years, we have doubled the size of CapMan. We have doubled our turnover. And this strong development now continues this year. So turnover growth in the first nine months, plus 26%, and this is driven by growth in management fees, growth in service fee income, and also