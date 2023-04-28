Q1 2023 CapMan Oyj Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Pia KÃ¥ll

CapMan Plc - CEO



Pia KÃ¥ll - CapMan Plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to CapMan's first quarter results presentation. My name is Pia KÃ¥ll, and I'm CEO of CapMan. The first months of 2023 have been characterized by a lot of uncertainty and volatility in the markets. Despite this, CapMan continues to perform well.



The core of our business fee income continues to grow strongly. And if we look on a rolling 12-month basis, we are at record levels on both fee income and fee profit, so EBIT, excluding fair value changes and carried interest. We have several ongoing exit processes from which we expect to carry during the year. We have positive development in our own funds with strong value creation continuing. And also, during this quarter, our assets under management reached a new record level.



Let's take a deeper look into then the first quarter financials. First some highlights. So