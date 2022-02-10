Q4 2021 Carasent ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Dennis HÃ¶jer - Carasent ASA - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Carasent's presentation of the report of the fourth quarter. And my name is Dennis HÃ¶jer, I'm the CEO for Carasent. And with me today, I have Svein Martin, our CFO, who will go over some figures in this report and summarize -- the summary of the fourth quarter, we had a great revenue growth of 97%, and organic growth of 19% for the group, and 26% for Evimeria and Avans Soma, which -- we were in line with our guidance for 2021.



And then during the fourth quarter, we have also made our Webdoc platform ready and prepared for our Norwegian launch for the smaller pay-out-of-pocket customers, which we're looking forward to taking some markets in Norway. And we have also decided to be ramping up investments in our Webdoc X project, which I will go over some later in the presentation. And also, we made another acquisition of the Swedish company, Medrave, which we signed in December and closed early January this year.



You can go to the next slide. And we are still showing a good track record of outgrowing plan