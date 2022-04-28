Q1 2022 Carasent ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Dennis HÃ¶jer - Carasent ASA - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of our first-quarter report of Carasent. My name is Dennis HÃ¶jer, and I will walk through the first half of this report. And the agenda for today is, of course, to mention some highlights, the business and market updates. We will go with some financial review and the outlook.



So a quick summary of the first quarter for Carasent, we had a revenue growth of a total of 59%, of this is 22% coming from organic growth. Although 25% of our recurring growth is coming from organic growth. And we are doing some changes in our reporting structure in order to reflect our new organization [on forth]. And also, Webdoc X and the initiative to adapt by book into the Norwegian market is progressing according to plan. The acquisition of Medrave was closed in early January this year.



So a quick glance of Carasent today. As many of you probably know by now, our main focus is cloud-based proprietary medical record software solutions addressing the private health care segment within Scandinavia. We have