Q2 2022 Carasent ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Dennis HÃ¶jer - Carasent ASA - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this quarterly report presentation from me and our CFO, Svein Martin. Dennis HÃ¶jer is my name and I'm the CEO for Carasent. And if you have any questions during the presentation, feel free to type them, and we will answer them after the presentation.



So we will go through the highlights of the quarter and give you business and market updates, and we will also go into the figures, and I'll speak a little bit about the outlook.



So the highlights of the quarter, we had the revenue growth of 46%, where of 16% of this came organically. We signed our first customer, Webdoc customer within Norway, which is a milestone achieved and looking forward to continuing to develop this into the Norwegian market. We had the very strong sales for Webdoc in Sweden where we signed 37 new clinics in the quarter, which gives us the hope that the market is starting to come back after the pandemic.



We also signed a few larger clinics, which have been a challenge for us during the pandemic. So we are looking forward to