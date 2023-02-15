Feb 15, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Daniel Ãhman - Carasent ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Carasent's fourth-quarter presentation. My name is Daniel Ãhman. I'm the new CEO of Carasent. And with me, I have Svein Martin BjÃ¸rnstad, our CFO. Today, I will start by going through some highlights of the fourth quarter, give a business update, and thereafter, Svein Martin will go through the financials more in detail.
But first of all, I would like to just share a little bit about why I decided to join Carasent and why I believe in Carasent. And if we're looking at the healthcare systems of the Western world, there is -- the demand is ever growing. So we grow older, there are more and more things that are treatable, and we -- our expectation of healthcare is increasing all the time.
So this means that we have a demand that is increasing quite rapidly all over the Western world. At the same time, every year, less care is provided by each person working in the healthcare system. So the efficiency is going down quite rapidly, and it's one of few industries where that's happening. Most other industries you
Q4 2022 Carasent ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...