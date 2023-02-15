Q4 2022 Carasent ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Daniel Ãhman - Carasent ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Carasent's fourth-quarter presentation. My name is Daniel Ãhman. I'm the new CEO of Carasent. And with me, I have Svein Martin BjÃ¸rnstad, our CFO. Today, I will start by going through some highlights of the fourth quarter, give a business update, and thereafter, Svein Martin will go through the financials more in detail.



But first of all, I would like to just share a little bit about why I decided to join Carasent and why I believe in Carasent. And if we're looking at the healthcare systems of the Western world, there is -- the demand is ever growing. So we grow older, there are more and more things that are treatable, and we -- our expectation of healthcare is increasing all the time.



So this means that we have a demand that is increasing quite rapidly all over the Western world. At the same time, every year, less care is provided by each person working in the healthcare system. So the efficiency is going down quite rapidly, and it's one of few industries where that's happening. Most other industries you