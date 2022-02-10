Q4 2021 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Benedikt GÃ­slason - Arion Banki hf - CEO



Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this webcast presentation of Arion Bank's fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2021. My name is Benedikt GÃ­slason. I'm the CEO of Arion. And today with me presenting will be Erna BjÃ¶rg SverrisdÃ³ttir, our Chief Economist, and Ãlafur Hrafn HÃ¶skuldsson, our CFO.



I'll be starting by going briefly over the main events of last year and the outlook for our business this year and the next few years. And then Erna BjÃ¶rg will go through the economic outlook, before Ãlafur goes in detail into financial accounts.



But it's fair to say that Arion Bank performed well in 2021. We reached all of our financial targets for the year. And that despite the fact that the global pandemic continued to have an impact on the economy, we had double-digit deposit growth and loan growth in the year, and core income growth was a little bit below 10% and continued to inch higher, but we had a particularly stellar growth in assets under management, which grew by almost 20% to around ISK1,400 billion.

