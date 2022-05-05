Q1 2022 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Benedikt GÃ­slason - Arion banki hf - CEO



Good morning, and welcome everyone to this earnings call of Arion Bank's financial results for the first quarter. It's good to see so many attendees here today, but for the participants online, we note that for the Q&A session, you can submit questions throughout the presentation in the message board under the video feed.



The agenda for this call is that I'll start by going over the highlights of the quarter. Our Chief Economist, Erna BjÃ¶rg SverrisdÃ³ttir, will then address the current macro situation, and probably in the context of yesterday's 100 basis points policy rate hike. And finally, Arion's CFO, Ãlafur Hrafn HÃ¶skuldsson, will go into the numbers in more detail.



But it's fair to say that Arion Bank's financial results in the first quarter were good, and in line with our medium-term financial targets. Operating income increased by 11% year-on-year, mainly due to net interest income, which grew by 9% in the quarter. There was also a strong insurance premium growth, but it was a difficult quarter in terms of claims.

