Q2 2022 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ida BrÃ¡BenediktsdÃ³ttir - Arion banki hf. - Deputy CEO



Welcome to Arion Bank presentation for the second-quarter results. My name is Ida BrÃ¡ BenediktsdÃ³ttir, and I'm the Deputy CEO and the Head of Retail Banking.



The agenda for this call today is that I will start by going over the highlights of the quarter. Our Chief Economist, Erna BjÃ¶rg SverrisdÃ³ttir, will then give an update on the Icelandic economy. And finally, the bank's CFO, Ãlafur Hrafn HÃ¶skuldsson, will go into the numbers in more detail.



Benedikt, our CEO, sends his best regards. He had a conflict as his son was playing football abroad, and he made the right decision of going there with him and the family. This, then, also give me the opportunity to introduce myself to the shareholders here today. Benedikt will be back to present the third-quarter results in the autumn.



(Event Instructions) So to the results, first of all, we are happy and proud with the strong results in the quarter, achieved during challenging market conditions. The sales process of Valitor concluded at the end of this