Q4 2022 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Benedikt GÃ­slason - Arion Bank hf - CEO



Good morning, everyone. And warm welcome to this presentation of Arion Bank's full year and Q4, 2022 results. My name is Benedikt GÃ­slason. I'm the CEO of Arion. And joining me here today for the presentation are our Chief Economist, Erna Bjorg Sverrisdottir; and our CFO, Ãlafur HÃ¶skuldsson.



As always, I'll start by running through the main events for the year and then my colleagues will take over. It is fair to say that this was a challenging year when it came to financial markets. But despite that, we had a really good performance. We saw our core income, which we define as interest and commission income and obviously insurance income growing by 17.5% in the year, our deposits grew by 15% and the economy -- obviously on the back of an economy that probably grew somewhere between 6% and 7%.



So we ended up with a 13.7% ROE for the year, which is above our financial target. And as you can see in this slide, we have been revising some of these targets to reflect better on the current economic situation and our business model as