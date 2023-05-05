Q1 2023 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Benedikt GÃ­slason - Arion Bank - CEO



Good morning all and welcome to presentation of our first-quarter results. My name is Benedikt GÃ­slason, I'm the CEO of Arion. Now, starting with the results in the first quarter.



We're pleased that we received or met all our financial targets in the quarter. 13.7% return on equity on a leverage ratio of 11.3%, which is a pretty good outcome. If you look at the core operating income against the risk exposure amount, we posted one of the highest months or highest quarters that we've done, 6.9%. That compares to 6.2% in 2022, same quarter; and 6% in 2021.



This is again driven by another quarter where we see positive momentum in core income. For the quarter, we still saw 18% increase between years for core income and what is also interesting to note around this is that due to our capital optimization and buybacks of shares, we have seen a notable increase in earnings per share over the period.



And just give you one figure to digest in the first quarter of 2021, our earnings were some 3% lower than in ISK terms than in this