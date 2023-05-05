May 05, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Benedikt GÃslason - Arion Bank - CEO
Good morning all and welcome to presentation of our first-quarter results. My name is Benedikt GÃslason, I'm the CEO of Arion. Now, starting with the results in the first quarter.
We're pleased that we received or met all our financial targets in the quarter. 13.7% return on equity on a leverage ratio of 11.3%, which is a pretty good outcome. If you look at the core operating income against the risk exposure amount, we posted one of the highest months or highest quarters that we've done, 6.9%. That compares to 6.2% in 2022, same quarter; and 6% in 2021.
This is again driven by another quarter where we see positive momentum in core income. For the quarter, we still saw 18% increase between years for core income and what is also interesting to note around this is that due to our capital optimization and buybacks of shares, we have seen a notable increase in earnings per share over the period.
And just give you one figure to digest in the first quarter of 2021, our earnings were some 3% lower than in ISK terms than in this
Q1 2023 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript
