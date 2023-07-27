Q2 2023 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Benedikt GÃ­slason - Arion Bank hf. - CEO



Good morning all, and a warm welcome to this earnings call, earnings call of our second-quarter results for 2023. It's fair to say that Arion Bank second-quarter financial results are in line with our expectations and reflect the stability which has characterized the bank's operations in recent quarters, with operating income increasing 8% compared with the same quarter of last year. Return in the quarter continues to exceed our 13% financial target. And all of our other financial targets were exceeded or met in this quarter.



I want to highlight here that we have now set a timeline for a Capital Markets Day in the first quarter of 2024. This will be our third capital markets day after we listed. We will provide update on our strategy and direction. And also, our medium-term targets will be under review for that meeting.



Here are a number of key operational highlights in the second quarter. I would start by highlighting that in the second quarter, we received a FSA of the Central Bank results of its annual SREP process, where they