Nov 11, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aareal Bank AG Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jurgen Junginger, Managing Director and Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.
Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR
Good morning, everybody. I'd like to thank you for joining our Q3 conference call. And even in the light of the news and the rumors, let's focus here in this call on our Q3 performance. As we are already used to, our CFO, Marc Hess; and our CMO, Christof Winkelmann will present you our figures. And we have our new CEO, Jochen Klosges here with us. After the presentation, we would be happy to answer your questions, where Manfred Alflen, CEO of Aareon is also available for deeper insights into our IT subsidiary.
But now I want just to hand over to Jochen, please.
Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Thank you very much, Jurgen. Good morning, ladies and
Q3 2021 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...