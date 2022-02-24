Preliminary Q4 2021 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aareal Bank AG conference call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jurgen Junginger, Managing Director and Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. Today is a dramatic day. Ukraine is in all our thoughts. It is a sad day for all of us. And so especially today, I'd like to say thank you for joining our conference. Again, this is a virtual-only meeting, but I hope that next year, we can have an in-person event.



Today's agenda covers our results for '21, the outlook for 2022 and our longer-term strategy. We will address our goals for each segment and our targets for the group. I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges; and CFO, Marc Hess, who will take you through the presentation, and this will be followed by a Q&A session. We are also joined by Thomas MÃ¼ller, our Head of Finance and Controlling, who will assist Jochen and Marc in answering those questions.



Now I