Aug 10, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you to our today's conference call. Today's agenda covers our results for the second quarter and first half of 2022, together with the outlook for the full year.



I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges; and our CFO, Marc Hess, who will take you through the presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.



And now I'm pleased to hand over to you, Jochen. The floor is yours.



Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Jurgen, and good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, I would also like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss our results of the second quarter. We brought the presentation of our quarterly results followed by 1 day compared to the original schedule. This was due to the fact that our Annual General Meeting was also scheduled for today. As you know, things have unfortunately turned out differently.



Last Thursday, we communicated that we had to postpone the Annual