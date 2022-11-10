Q3 2022 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aareal Bank conference call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Jurgen Junginger, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you to our today's conference call. In our today's agenda, we'll cover the results of the third quarter in the first 9 months and also the outlook of the rest of the year.



I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges; and our CFO, Marc Hess, who will be happy to take later questions and giving you hopefully the right answers to them.



I'm pleased now to hand over to Jochen. The floor is yours.



Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thanks, Jurgen. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, everybody. I would also like to welcome you to today's conference call. My colleague, Marc Hess and I will review Aareal Bank Group's third quarter