Preliminary Q4 2022 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aareal Bank conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jurgen Junginger, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining our conference today. Last year, we expressed our sympathy for those in Ukraine, and we do so again today, and Ukraine remains in all our thoughts.



Turning to today's agenda. We will cover our results of 2022 and the outlook for 2023. I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges; and our CFO, Marc Hess, who will take you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. We are also joined by Thomas MÃ¼ller, our Head of Finance & Controlling.



Now I'm pleased to hand over to Jochen. Jochen, the floor is yours.



Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, Jurgen, and good morning, ladies and