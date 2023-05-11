May 11, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aareal Bank conference call. (Operator Instructions)
It is my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Jurgen Junginger, Head of IR. Please go ahead.
Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR
Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining our conference call. Today, the agenda covers our results of the first quarter and the 2023 outlook and some additional information on our lending portfolio. I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges; our CFO, Marc Hess; and our Chief Market Officer, Christof Winkelmann. Jochen, Marc and Christof will lead you through the presentation, and this will be followed by a Q&A session.
Now I'm pleased to hand over to Jochen. Thank you.
Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Jurgen, thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and a warm welcome to the presentation of our results for the first quarter
Q1 2023 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...