Aug 10, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR
Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you to today's conference call. And today's agenda will cover our results for the second quarter and the first half of '23, together with the outlook for the full year.
I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges; our CFO, Marc Hess; and our Chief Market Officer, Christof Winkelmann. They will take you through a presentation, and this will be followed by a question-and-answer session. And now I'm handing over to Jochen, please, the floor is yours.
Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Thank you, Jurgen. Good morning. I would also like to welcome you all to the presentation of our results for the second quarter and the first half of this year. This is a busy day. And in just a few hours, we will also be holding this year's general meeting. And it's only a few short weeks since the 20th of July when we celebrated the 100th anniversary of our predecessor institution, Deutsche WohnstÃ¤ttenBank AG. We've been looking back in recent
Q2 2023 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...