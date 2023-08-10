Q2 2023 Aareal Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. I'm pleased to welcome you to today's conference call. And today's agenda will cover our results for the second quarter and the first half of '23, together with the outlook for the full year.



I'm joined by our CEO, Jochen Klosges; our CFO, Marc Hess; and our Chief Market Officer, Christof Winkelmann. They will take you through a presentation, and this will be followed by a question-and-answer session. And now I'm handing over to Jochen, please, the floor is yours.



Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Jurgen. Good morning. I would also like to welcome you all to the presentation of our results for the second quarter and the first half of this year. This is a busy day. And in just a few hours, we will also be holding this year's general meeting. And it's only a few short weeks since the 20th of July when we celebrated the 100th anniversary of our predecessor institution, Deutsche WohnstÃ¤ttenBank AG. We've been looking back in recent