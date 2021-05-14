Q1 2021 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Per Ronny Stav - Arribatec Group ASA - Group CEO



Good morning out there. My name is Per Ronny Stav, Group CEO of Arribatec. Together with me today, I have Geir Johansen, our Group CFO. And we are here to present our first-quarter financial report. First, I would like to give you an introduction.



Back in 2015, I founded Arribatec, and we stayed as a private owned company until we went public September last year. After this, we have been through six acquisitions. Two more acquisitions in process: Integra, UK-based consulting and software company; and also, the Spanish-based Grupo Hodei. Out of this, we have built a new, powerful, experienced management team, and we are day by day taking new steps in integrating these organizations into one Arribatec.



We are cross-selling. We are expanding geographically, and we are really capitalizing on the platform we have built through these acquisitions.



Also moving our customers to cloud is highly on our agenda, and we have proven successful also within this area in the recent periods. All in all, we have signed more than 100 contracts globally,