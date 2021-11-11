Q3 2021 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Ronny Stav - Arribatec Group - Group CEO



Hi. Welcome to this quarterly presentation of Arribatec. My name is Per Ronny Stav, Group CEO of Arribatec. We are currently located in Ãkern Portal in Oslo, where we are also moving our head office in February next year. So welcome to the audience and also to you out there in the world.



First of all, we will go through an introduction. We will look at the financial performance, of course, but also a little bit into the underlying business areas and the organizational structure after all the integrations we have done or acquisitions we have done the recent year. And also, some appendixes, but we will not go through those in detail, otherwise there are questions from the audience.



So the highlights from our performance the last quarter -- or the third quarter -- is that we are showing a revenue of NOK94.4 million, which is 253% above the same period last year. We are also [increasing] heavily our recurring revenue. I have to be specific on that. Our recurring revenue, it's recognized recurring revenue and not annual recurring revenue. So we