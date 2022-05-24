Q1 2022 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Geir Johansen - Arribatec Group ASA - CEO



Welcome to Arribatec's Q1 presentation. My name is Geir Johansen, and I'm the CEO of Arribatec, and we are broadcasting this presentation from our new office at Ãkern Portal in Oslo. And today I will take you through the report and we will have a Q&A facility in the video link. So you should see that below your video screen. We will look at our growth story and the drivers of the growth.



I also would like to introduce you to a new set of segments that we now have introduced in our quarterly reporting and also talk a little bit about the operation and performance of each of our business areas. We will look at people, organization and some of our ESG aspects. And of course, we will do a review of our financial numbers. So without any further delay, let's get started.



Okay. So let's start with the growth. As you can see, the revenue is up 27% compared to what we did in Q1 last year, and we reached NOK125.9 million in Q1 2022. Recurring revenue, as you know, is a profitability driver for us, and we are focusing on driving that up. Compared to a