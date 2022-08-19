Q2 2022 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Geir Johansen - Arribatec Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter presentation for Arribatec Group. Today I'll speak to you about financial performance, obviously, and also talk about the operational performance for the Group as a whole and for the individual business areas. Lastly, we will tie some comments to what we think will happen in the next couple of quarters. So without any further ado, let's get into the material.



So for second quarter this year, we have recorded a revenue of NOK120 million. And this is a 15% increase compared to what we did a year ago. Recurring revenue is also up 15% compared to a year ago, and it now accounts for 36% of our total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA, as you can see, is negative by NOK9.4 million (sic - see slide 2, "negative 9.4%"). And it is clearly not something we are happy with, but I'll get into details about the reasons for this later on in the presentation. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is almost identical, just a couple of hundred thousand, not a difference between those. We have stated on several occasion the important for