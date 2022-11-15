Q3 2022 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Geir Johansen - Arribatec Group ASA - Group CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Arribatec Group's third-quarter presentation. As in previous quarters, we will look at financial performance and some operational aspects of the business.
So without any further ado, let's get into the material. So first, our revenue was NOK118 million for the third quarter. This is a 25% increase compared to same quarter last year and a 12.7% organic growth.
Recurring revenue at NOK44 million, up 11% compared to last quarter and recurring now accounts for 37% of our total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA, negative NOK6.7 million, which is similar to clean EBITDA, and that is a margin of negative 5.7%.
Geographical performance. First, if you look at Norway, we had a total revenue for the quarter of NOK70.2 million. That is a 12% increase compared to same quarter last year.
Continental Europe and UK accounts for NOK39 million for the quarter. That is a 52% increase compared to last year. However, we have acquired Integra during fourth quarter last year. So the growth partly comes from that
