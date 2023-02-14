Q4 2022 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT

Geir Johansen - Arribatec Group ASA - Group CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this fourth-quarter presentation for Arribatec. I'm happy to be here now to be able to talk you through what we have been doing over the last quarter, both from a financial perspective, but also from an operational and market perspective.



So without any further ado, let's get into the material. So fourth quarter actually shows that we have an all-time high revenue of NOK141 million, and that is a 21% -- or more than 21% growth compared to same quarter last year.



The entire increase -- or the entire growth actually stems from organic growth. So the organic growth then also on 21% for the quarter on quarter. For the full year, we are reporting NOK505 million in revenue. This is then a 22% growth also year on year, but there on a yearly basis or annual basis the organic growth is 11.2%.



We continue to build recurring revenue for the quarter. It is NOK50 million, and that compares to NOK37 million one year ago. So a 35% increase. Also, we see that our recurring revenue accounts for 35% of our total