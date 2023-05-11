Q1 2023 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Geir Johansen - Arribatec Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Arribatec's Q1 2023 presentation. Today, as in previous occasions, we will be looking at the financial performance, talk a little bit about the market and contracts, and also some words on operational issues.



Let me first start with the highlights of Q1. We have an all-time high quarterly revenue of NOK150 million. That is a 19% increase compared to same period last year, where we had the NOK126 million in total revenue.



More interestingly, for me at least, is the fact that we now are reporting positive EBITDA of NOK5.3 million. That is an NOK11 million or more than NOK11 million improvement compared to same period last year, and it's something we have been working hard to achieve.



And lastly, from the financial standpoint, it's important to note that we as of today of have NOK62 million in cash in our bank accounts. And on top of that, we have a NOK20 million credit facility with our bank, Danske Bank, which has not been utilized. So in total, NOK82 million in liquidity at the end of Q1. I will