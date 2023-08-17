Q2 2023 Arribatec Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Geir Johansen - Arribatec Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Arribatec's second-quarter presentation. Second quarter has been a good quarter for the company, both financially and in the market. And I look forward now to take you through the most important aspects of the second-quarter report.



So first to the highlights, we have a -- we're reporting a quarterly revenue of NOK148 million, which is a 23% growth compared to same period last year, all of it being organic. Additionally, we report positive EBITDA of NOK8.4 million. That is an improvement of NOK19.9 million also compared to previous or the quarter -- same quarter last year. Liquidity wise, we have NOK42 million bank balance; and on top of that, we have the credit facility of some NOK20 million.



Both consulting services and recurring revenue is up 23%. And additionally, we have signed 334 new contracts for new business as well as scope extensions for a total value of NOK121 million during the quarter.



We also would like to highlight a couple of new signed contracts that we saw come in second quarter.