Full Year 2018 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Holger Cordes - Ascom Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Hope you enjoyed our short video when we talk about use case. That's what we talk about, not just device.



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our Annual Conference 2019. Welcome to you all here in the room as well as to our guests on the webcast. I also want to very warmly welcome Ms. Jeannine Pilloud, who is also joining us here today.



I will start today's presentation with a brief introduction on our view of the progress we've made in 2018. Our CFO -- new CFO, Anette Weber, will then take over and guide us through the details of our financials for last year. I will then continue and have a quick look back at our strategic business model, a more detailed view on our 2018 business progress along that model. And summarize our focus areas for 2019 before we will, of course, finish with our view of the 2019 and our midterm guidance.



When we look back at 2018 results, we see tangible progress in some of our most important strategic imperatives but also some challenges in other areas. First, we've made progress in