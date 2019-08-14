Half Year 2019 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jeannine Pilloud - Ascom Holding AG - Chairperson & Acting CEO



Ladies and, mainly, gentlemen, as I can see, I welcome you here and also over webcast, we are connected and there are people listening to this presentation as well.



I welcome you to the Half Year Media Conference of Ascom. My name is Jeannine Pilloud, I am the Chairperson and Acting CEO in one person at the moment.



What are we presenting today, also, it is welcome, we are in the middle of this. Daniel Lack is giving also financial review, and then I'm going to talk to you about the strategic execution and outlook for Ascom. I'm going to do this in 3 parts. I'm going to talk about market and strategy, but also the underlying values of Ascom, but also about what are we doing to bring the company so-called back on track.



If I give you a first glance of what we are going to say and what you have read this morning in the press already, the first half year 2019, the performance was weak and the second half year needs significant improvement. We had a weak demand in the OEM business and also 2 of our regions that did