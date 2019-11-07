Ascom Holding AG Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Jeannine Pilloud - Ascom Holding AG - CEO



So good morning, everybody. I welcome everybody here at the Ascom Analyst and Investor Day, and I already thank you now for your interest that you're here, and I hope we have a thrilling morning with -- that is going to be a presentation first. And later on, there is some question-and-answer. And we will time to have discussions also individually then later on during the meeting. Good.



What I wanted to do today is basically give you a follow-up from August because 10 weeks ago, I was telling you where Ascom stands and that I try to find out now what's the real thing where we have to put the emphasis on that we will be successful in the future, and this also that you know where Ascom is in 2019 and what from 2020 on onwards is going on. We will have a leadership update in the beginning, and some of you might have seen the press release already. But I will say some words to that. Then it's my CEO view, strategy and operational priorities. Our new CFO, Dominik Maurer, will have his key focus areas where he's concentrating on in the next couple of months and