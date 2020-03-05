Full Year 2019 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Daniel Lack - Ascom Holding AG - Company Secretary and Senior VP of Legal, Communications & IR
Ladies and gentlemen, I warmly welcome you to the -- today's annual media conference of Ascom. We are very pleased that so many people found their way here to the room -- to the Metropol Hotel, sorry, to join us for the media conference. I also welcome all people listening to our media conference over Internet.
Today, our agenda consists of 4 parts. We start with the opening statement of our Chairman, followed by a business review by our CEO, Jeannine Pilloud. Then we will have the financial review done by Dominik Maurer, CFO, followed by the business drivers and outlook presentation of our CEO. Everything will be followed, as usual, by the Q&A.
Today's speakers, you know them, is Valentin Chapero Rueda, our Chairman of the Board, for the introductory statement; then Jeannine Pilloud, our CEO; followed by Dominik Maurer, our CFO. With this, I hand over now to Valentin Chapero for the opening statement.
Valentin Chapero Rueda - Ascom Holding AG - Independent
