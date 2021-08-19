Half Year 2021 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jeannine Pilloud - Ascom Holding AG - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



So, great. I think we can start. A warm welcome to all the participants here in the Metropol, but also to all our participants in our web call. I'm really happy that we can meet here, means like 1 year ago, we had exactly a window and we thought basically that's it then from the crisis. And now we are still in.



Some administrative remarks, we will present without the masks on because, otherwise, it's not very well kind of like heard from the ones that are in the web call. But unfortunately, we cannot serve you coffee and something to drink. After the meeting, yes, now you have a drink, because the COVID rules are forbidding this and do not allow us to have kind of like standing up or something like that.



One year ago, we all were sure that we are approaching the end of this COVID crisis and that we can slowly start to recover from all the uncertainty and slowdown of the markets. Fact is we are still under the influence of COVID-19 and all the impacts that this provokes. We do have some impact coming out of this