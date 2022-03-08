Full Year 2021 Ascom Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is your conference call operator. Welcome to the media and analyst conference call and webcast of Ascom about the full year results 2021. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Daniel Lack, Company Secretary of the Ascom Group. Sir, the floor is yours.



Daniel Lack - Ascom Holding AG - Company Secretary and Senior VP of Legal, Communications & IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our annual conference also from our side. You'll find the today presentation either on the webcast, but also on our Ascom website, where you also can see the annual report. The agenda for the today conference call is on Slide 3. We start with Dominik Maurer, who will give you a business and financial review for '21, followed by a presentation about Ascom and our market environment done by our Chairman, Valentin Chapero. Our CEO, Nicolas Vanden Abeele will inform about the strategic direction and the guidance followed by Q&A. With this, I hand over