Q2 2022 Aspo Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Rolf Jansson - Aspo Oyj - CEO



Welcome to the half year reporting of Aspo Group. I'm glad to say that we have had an extraordinary Q2 with very strong performance revenue growth of some 16%, and our operating profit was EUR16 million for the second quarter this year. That translates into that we've done EUR31 million of comparable operating profit during the first half of 2022, which is from Aspo's perspective, a really strong half year. The profit rate closed to 10% during the quarter.



Going forward, the second half of 2022 will continue strong. It will though not be as strong as the first half. However, long term, we have great confidence in that by a strong strategy execution, we are able to offset any negative impact coming from the business or environment. And this is built on the fact that we have an even stronger balance sheet, and we have a really strong run rate performance current.



If we then look at, on an Aspo level, net sales development, as said, 16% growth particularly driven by our shipping business, which had more than 30% growth, but also Telko and Leipurin both showed